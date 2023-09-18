Sport and fitness firms complete ‘global powerhouse’ merger

GYM EQUIPMENT manufacturer Dyaco UK has completed a strategic merger with Sweatband.com, the UK’s leading supplier of sports and fitness products.

The new combined business, based out of Dyaco UK’s head office at Wolverton Mill in Milton Keynes, becomes the only company in the UK supplying the entire fitness market from high-end commercial spaces to home fitness and every sport.

Dyaco UK’s chief executive Dean Jackson is to head the new organisation, with Sweatband.com founder Maz Darvish remaining as a shareholder but beginning a new venture launching AI technology company Cognition Hub. He will continue to be involved in Dyaco UK’s growth, the company said.

Mr Jackson said: “This merger marks an exciting chapter for Dyaco UK, as we combine our resources and expertise to create a global powerhouse in the fitness industry. The merger will drive accelerated growth in key markets globally, allowing Dyaco UK to strengthen its market position and expand its reach. We are excited for the future and what the partnership holds for our customers, partners and employees.”

Dyaco UK’s turnover reached £5 million in 2021/2022 and in this calendar year so far the company has reported a 33% growth in sales. Following the merger, Dyaco UK is on course to achieve £20 million turnover for the 2023 financial year.

This merger unites Dyaco UK’s manufacturing capabilities, cutting-edge technology and vast product portfolio with Sweatband.com’s expertise in the e-commerce landscape, strong brand recognition and customer centric approach.

Mr Darvish said: “As I embark on a new venture, I look forward to continuing to work closely with Dyaco UK to help accelerate further what has been a significant period of growth.”