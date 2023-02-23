Solicitor ‘honoured’ to receive Luton’s Best Adult Achiever award for work with community

BILAL Farooq, director of Luton-based law firm Greystone Solicitors, receives the Adult Achiever award at the annual Luton’s Best Awards.

He is pictured with University of Bedfordshire vice-chancellor Professor Rebecca Bunting, who presented the award. Mr Farooq graduated from the university with a Master’s degree in international commercial law and qualified as a solicitor in 2015. He founded Greystone Solicitors three years later.

Mr Farooq received the award for his commitment to providing legal support and career insight to the local community. He hosts career talks for current law students at the University of Bedfordshire’s Business School and has also collected Luton’s Mayor’s Appreciation Award for providing free legal advice and for his service to the community.

“I am grateful for the recognition I have received for the work I have done,” Mr Farooq said. “To see the hard work being recognised and awarded will always be an honour and a very proud moment for me.”

The University of Bedfordshire is the sponsor of the Adult Achiever award category, which recognises a person who continues to achieve great things at work in their profession, either through arts and culture, in the field of education, sport or via a hobby.

The 13th annual Luton’s Best Awards were organised by Love Luton – the cultural and business-savvy arm of Luton Council.

Love Luton chair Linsey Sweet said: “The Luton’s Best Awards is the highlight of the Love Luton calendar. The awards highlight everything that is wonderful about our town and really does showcase some amazing individuals who have achieved fantastic things.

“The Adult Achiever award is always a closely fought contest and we congratulate Bilal on his win – it was truly deserved.”

Professor Bunting said: “The university is very proud to sponsor this category every year and to help Love Luton recognise the people who are doing fantastic work in our community. The fact that Bilal is a University of Bedfordshire alumnus makes this even more special.

“It was an honour to be there on the evening to present Bilal with this award and I wish him the best of luck for all his future endeavours.”