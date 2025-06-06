SMC Corporation makes £25k donation to support Milton Keynes Community Foundation

Sarah Sibley, philanthropy manager at Milton Keynes Community Foundation, with SMC general manager Nick Pittwood.

AUTOMATION giant SMC Corporation has made a £25,000 donation to Milton Keynes Community Foundation.

The funding will support the foundation’s work in delivering initiatives ranging from youth mental health support and emergency food parcels to literacy programmes and digital access to families without access to the internet.

The donation has been split across two funds: £12,500 invested into an endowment fund, match funded by Milton Keynes Community Foundation to double its value to £25,000.

An endowment fund is a permanent pot of money where the Foundation only spends the interest on projects.

A further £12,500 will go into a flow-through fund, which will be distributed directly to local causes in the near term.

Nick Pittwood, general manager of SMC Corporation UK – whose head office is at Crownhill in Milton Keynes – said: “SMC Corporation UK is committed to supporting our local community and creating lasting impact.

“Partnering with Milton Keynes Community Foundation allows us to fund vital projects in the local area, both now and in the future, and we are proud to be able to contribute to this in a meaningful way.”

Milton Keynes Community Foundation’s chief executive Ian Revell said: “We are thrilled to welcome SMC Corporation UK as one of our valued fundholders. The funds will balance supporting urgent local projects today while building a legacy that will support Milton Keynes for generations to come.”

