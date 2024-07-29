Skincare brand partners with Willen Hospice to sell products in its stores

NATURAL skincare products specialist Naturally Tiwa Skincare has gone into partnership with Willen Hospice.

The company’s products are now being sold in the hospice’s retail outlets across the area and online.

The partnership was launched at an exclusive evening event at Harrods Beauty’s store in centre:mk. Naturally Tiwa’s products include shea butter-based body foods for all skin types, including those to help with common skin conditions such as eczema, psoriasis or dermatitis.

There is also a facial cleanser, facial serum and body wash.

Naturally Tiwa Skincare, based in Milton Keynes, was founded by entrepreneur Shalom Lloyd (pictured above). Her son Joshua, born in 2014, suffered from severe eczema and, seeking an alternative to smothering his sensitive new skin with chemical emollients and steroids, Shalom looked to her African heritage for inspiration, recalling recipes containing all-natural ingredients, which have been used in Africa for generations.

Shalom started to experiment in her kitchen, using high-quality shea butter as a main base, stumbled across the right formulation and within three days of application, Joshua’s skin had cleared.

Sourcing the right high-quality and premium natural ingredients is key to the business and the search for quality ingredients led us to the Kingdom of Essan in Niger State, Nigeria from where Naturally Tiwa’s high-grade shea butter ingredient – a seed fat from the shea tree – is sourced

“This collaboration is what we mean when we say that we do not do ‘ordinary’,” said Hannah White, Naturally Tiwa Skincare’s head of operations and marketing.

“Being in partnership with Willen Hospice in our home town of Milton Keynes is super special. We know we have great products that work, a fantastic story and we are built on incredibly strong values.

“So, being stocked in Willen Hospice stores is a natural fit given our alignment on putting purpose and impact before all else. This wonderful milestone is a win for us as a business, a win for Willen Hospice as a charity, a win for our community, a win for our customers and a win for our rural African women at our factories in JE Oils and the Kingdom of Essan.”

Leila Blaize-Smith, Willen Hospice commercial retail manager, added: “As one of the most poorly funded hospices in the country, we need to raise 85% of the cost of providing our care for local people with a life-limiting illness. It is fantastic to be working with Naturally Tiwa Skincare to bring these beautiful products to our customers and increase our income so that we continue supporting our local community.”