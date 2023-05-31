SKF announces closure of its factory in Luton after 110 years

MANUFACTURER SKF is to close its factory in Luton by the end of next year, the company has announced.

The decision is part of SKF’s plans to consolidate its spherical roller bearing manufacturing to secure the long-term competitiveness on the European markets and alongside its strategy to invest in automation and regionalisation.

Manufacturing at the site in Luton would be ramped down, with a full closure anticipated by the end of 2024. Production is planned to be moved to SKF’s factory at Poznan in Poland.

SKF has been manufacturing in Luton for 110 years and employs around 300 people. The proposals are subject to consultation with employees and union representatives and SKF is fully committed to engaging with employees and their representatives throughout the consultation process, the company says..

Aldo Cedrone, SKF’s acting president, industrial region Europe Middle East and Africa, said: “Although it is a difficult decision to make, this is an important step in securing our long-term competitiveness on the European markets.

“To ensure that our spherical roller bearing production stays competitive, investments are needed in new machinery and our evaluation showed Poznan is the optimum site for this investment.

“Our immediate focus is to support our colleagues in Luton.”