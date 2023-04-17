Show your love of business on #LoveMKDay

THE COUNTDOWN is on towards #lovemkday… and business is preparing to play its part.

Destination Milton Keynes, the city’s tourism and visitor economy champion, is calling on residents and employers to take to social media to celebrate the best of Milton Keynes.

Now, to celebrate city status and the success of the Milton Keynes economy, companies and organisations throughout Milton Keynes will be promoting their products and services via a dedicated hashtag #lovebusinessmk.

“The day is dedicated to highlighting the unique qualities of Milton Keynes and its communities,” says a Milton Keynes City Council spokesman. “However, this year as it is our first as a city, we would like to highlight our thriving business community too. The #lovemkday campaign is a great opportunity for businesses in Milton Keynes to showcase their products and services, engage with their customers and promote their brand to a wider audience with an additional hashtag of #lovebusinessmk.

#lovemkday is April 27. Businesses are being urged to take a photo, record a video or create a reel that perfectly captures your business and load to any/all of your social media platform accounts.

To be linked and found use these hashtags in the text:

#lovemkday

#lovebusinessmk

Organisations including the Federation of Small Businesses, NatWest, Incubation Nation, Eat & Explore MK, MK:U and Pulse Group Media – publisher of MK Pulse magazine and Business MK, the city’s leading business newspaper – are supporting #lovemkday and #lovebusinessmk. They will be helping to promote and amplifiy as many posts as possible during the day.

“By participating in the campaign, you can raise awareness of our amazing city, highlighting your products and services to help build a stronger sense of community,” says a council spokesman. “Let’s celebrate our successes and demonstrate our commitment to our local community.”

Also tag in

Twitter – @investmk

LinkedIn – Invest Milton Keynes (//uk.linkedin.com/in/investmk)