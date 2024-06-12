Safety group completes deal for fire protection specialist as expansion plans continue

COMPLIANCE Group, a major UK provider of electrical, fire and water safety and regulatory compliance support, has completed its acquisition of Northamptonshire-based sprinkler and pump specialist CT Fire Protection.
The company, based in Burton Latimer, is now part of the Compliance Group’s fire division, delivering fire safety support with a full range of fire prevention, detection and suppression services.
The deal is Compliance Group’s third this year as it continues its strategic expansion plans after the additions of Fire Safe Services and Intersafe. The company’s group headquarters are in Central Milton Keynes.
“CT exemplifies exceptional customer service backed by technical excellence,” said Compliance Group’s chief executive Julian Williams.
“Adding sprinkler systems will greatly enhance our offering to our customers.”
CT Fire Protection, founded in 1995, has grown to work with a range of blue chip clients.
Founders Curtis and Toni Waters said: “We are thrilled to join Compliance Group. Our customers, some of whom have been with us for over 25 years, will benefit from the investment in our business infrastructure and access to a wider array of compliance services.”