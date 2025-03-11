Ready to respond: BID hosts breakfast event highlighting security, resilience and the risk of terrorism

SECURITY and crisis resilience are becoming major priorities for businesses of all sizes.

Parliament is preparing to enact Martyn’s Law, UK-wide legislation that will place a requirement on those responsible for certain publicly accessible locations to consider the threat from terrorism and implement appropriate and proportionate mitigation.

Now a business breakfast event in Milton Keynes is to bring together industry experts, law enforcement and local businesses at Unity Place (main picture) in Central Milton Keynes to help businesses to understand protective security, improve their response to the risk of terrorism and help to save lives.

Employers will gain first-hand insights from counter-terrorism police, who will outline practical security measures and what organisations need to know about Martyn’s Law, which is currently undergoing Parliamentary scrutiny.

Professor Sir Keith Porter, an expert in clinical traumatology and co-founder of CitizenAid, will outline why structured decision-making is crucial in the first moments of an incident. He will also explain how businesses can access free and low-cost advice, training and equipment.

Delegates will learn more about Project Servator, a proactive policing tactic designed to disrupt criminal activity, including terrorism.

The session will highlight how businesses, partners and the public can work together to report suspicious activity and enhance safety.

Representatives from other organisations including Milton Keynes City Council and centre:mk will share their strategies for emergency preparedness and Thames Valley Police, Safer MK and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner will be on hand to offer tailored support and advice for businesses to implement practical, cost-effective resilience strategies.

My-MK chief executive Jill Farnsworth said: “We want Milton Keynes to be ready to respond in the event of an emergency. It is essential businesses have the knowledge, resources and confidence to handle emergencies effectively.

“This event is about empowering organisations to take action before they are required to, ensuring they are not just compliant but also truly prepared.”

The My-MK Business Breakfast will take place at Unity Place on March 27. Attendance is free but spaces are limited.

Find out more and book your place – click here.

