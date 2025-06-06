Public protection: Prevention is always better than cure, security specialist tells business leaders

Paul Davidson (left) with MKBLP chair Nicholas Mann.

PAUL Davidson is among the UK’s foremost security experts who has worked alongside military, law enforcement, and intelligence agencies to manage some of the most complex and dangerous crises imaginable. Responsible for overseeing the deployment of trained hostage negotiators, he has travelled at a moment’s notice to bring British nationals home safely from hostage situations, often under the most harrowing circumstances.

He is speaking to an audience of business leaders at Bletchley Park, a venue synonymous with national security and intelligence, one that provides a relevant backdrop to a sobering discussion on international terrorism, crisis management and the responsibilities for business leaders in an uncertain world.

He shares powerful insights from high-profile hostage cases on which he has worked. Harrowing situations in which extraordinary efforts were made to bring hostages home alive – though often deeply affected both physically and psychologically.

His key message is clear: prevention is always better than cure.

Paul is the founder of security consultancy Team 9. Talking at a business dinner hosted by Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership, he argues that businesses must do far more to understand the risks their employees face when travelling abroad. Not all travellers face the same level of threat, he says.

“Business leaders must take responsibility for travel safety and crisis preparation, understanding that the risk profile for employees varies greatly depending on gender, nationality, sexuality and ethnicity. Too often, organisations only check travel advice when a crisis has already begun – a costly and dangerous oversight.”

He also highlights the far-reaching implications of Martyn’s Law, new legislation that will place legal responsibilities on businesses accessible to the public or falling within the scope defined by the legislation that will be required to assess risks, enhance security measures, train staff and acknowledge their shared responsibility for protecting public safety.

The legislation is born out of the 2017 Manchester Arena terrorist attack and is named in memory of Martyn Hett – one of the 22 victims. Paul outlines the requirements for businesses under the standard and enhanced tiers, emphasising the need for thorough risk assessments, practical security measures, and specific training for all staff who could impact public safety – including gig economy and casual workers.

It may add extra pressure to smaller businesses adapting to the law’s new requirements, Paul says. He stresses the importance of preparedness, noting that even simple steps can make a meaningful difference and encourages business leaders to review their current arrangements such as lockdown policy and evacuation procedures.

While free online training is a helpful starting point, it should be complemented by site-specific guidance so that staff are familiar with the actual policies and practices in place at their venue, he says.

“Our opponents are ruthless,” Paul tells his audience. “If you are responsible for people, whether employees or customers, preparation is not just good practice – it is now a legal obligation.”

Before his government advisory role with the Foreign Office, Paul was a senior leader at New Scotland Yard, where he directed critical operations involving terrorism, cyber threats and financial crime. He also led the UK’s hostage negotiation response to international terrorism incidents, co-ordinating high-stakes operations under intense pressure.

Drawing parallels between terrorism and the growing threat of cyber-attacks, Paul stresses that businesses must be just as vigilant in protecting against ransomware and cybercrime. Dealing with cybercriminals often mirrors negotiating with terrorists, he says. Both are ruthless, calculated and relentless.

The event concluded with an engaging and highly interactive Q&A session, as members took full advantage of the opportunity to explore these critical issues further. Paul responded with openness and clarity, sharing practical advice and real-world examples that left attendees better equipped to navigate the complex security challenges facing their organisations.

Paul’s candid and thought-provoking presentation was a powerful reminder that, while it may be impossible to eliminate every threat, it is entirely possible to prepare people and businesses to respond with resilience, foresight, and decisive action when it matters most.

