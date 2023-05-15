Proud to fly the flag for Britain: Distribution firm celebrates its Queen’s Award for International Trade success

THE HEAD of consumer goods distributor M&M Supplies UK has spoken of his pride at the company receiving a prestigious export award.

“We are very proud to fly the flag for Great Britain,” said Frank Purcell, managing director of M&M Supplies UK in Bletchley as the company received its Queen’s Award for International Trade awarded by Her late Majesty last year.

Mr Purcell and colleagues were presented with the award at the company’s premises on the Denbigh West Industrial Estate by Alexander Boswell, HM Vice Lord-Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire.

Main picture; Frank Purcell (left) with Alexander Boswell and Cllr Amanda Marlow

in one of her final engagements as Mayor of Milton Keynes.

M&M Supplies UK plc has been operating from its newly extended 7,000-pallet distribution centre in Bletchley for more than 40 years. The business distributes consumer goods on behalf of leading global manufacturers including Mars, Proctor & Gamble, Nestle, Kraft Heinz and Kellogg’s.

The company has expanded its international markets by more than 37 per cent year on year for the past four years – during the pandemic, in a post-Brexit market and amid cost of living crisis.

“We have worked hard to forge partnerships around the world, attending trade shows and finding new opportunities,” Mr Purcell said. “I am extremely proud of the company for securing this amazing achievement. The award was only possible because of the entire team who work incredibly hard day in day out, serving customers in the UK and across Europe.”

M&M Supplies UK also support many UK partners, he added, including Milton Keynes Foodbank with donations and logistical support.

Now the King’s Award for Enterprise following the accession of King Charles III, the awards are the most prestigious awards for UK business. They recognise and encourage businesses which excel in the fields of Innovation, International Trade, Sustainable Development and Promoting Opportunity (through social mobility) and are internationally recognised.

…………………………………………..

Outgoing Mayor of Milton Keynes Cllr Amanda Marlow was among the guests at the award presentation. “Not only will M&M Supplies be an ambassador for the country, they will be an ambassador for Milton Keynes, demonstrating and embodying our great city’s fantastic entrepreneurial spirit,” she said.

“I first visited M&M Supplies last year, after they had received the happy news about the award. To be here with the team and watch them receive the official award is a very proud moment to witness. The team at M&M Supplies should be immensely proud of their success. Such an award highlights the dedication and passion of what they do.”

She praised the company’s support of MK Foodbank. “This continues to be a very difficult time for households, with the cost of living a major challenge for many. Businesses like M&M Supplies continue to make a vital difference to the lives of many.”

The King’s Awards for Enterprise opened for applications last month. Mr Boswell hailed the success of M&M Supplies and called on other businesses to follow their lead.

“Receiving the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in the International Trade category is a whole company success, and the business can feel justifiably proud of their achievement,” he said. “Based as they are in the entrepreneurial heart of Britain, it is exciting to acknowledge the contribution which they have made to the prosperity of the county and to Milton Keynes.

“Along with the Lord-Lieutenant The Countess Howe, I wholeheartedly encourage more businesses in Milton Keynes and across Buckinghamshire to consider applying for the King’s Award for Enterprise.”

Find out more about the King’s Award for Enterprise at the Buckinghamshire Lieutenancy’s website https://www.buckslieutenancy.org/post/king-s-award-for-enterprise-2023