‘Profoundly humbled’: Hospital’s chair and CEO receive New Year’s Honours

Joe Harrison, chief executive of Milton Keynes University Hospital, has received a CBE in the New Year's Honours list. The hospital's chair Heidi Travis has been awarded an OBE.

THE CHIEF executive and chair of Milton Keynes University Hospital have each been recognised in the King’s 2024 New Year’s Honours.

Chief executive Joe Harrison has received a CBE for services to healthcare. Joe has been chief executive at Milton Keynes Hospital for almost 12 years, leading a significant expansion of the hospital site that includes a new cancer and radiotherapy centre, academic centre and same-day emergency care centre.

He is also national director of the NHS App.

The hospital’s chair Heidi Travis has been awarded an OBE for services to palliative, neurological and bereavement care, recognising her work as chief executive of the Sue Ryder charity.

Joe said: “I am deeply grateful to all those I work with, and have worked with, since joining the NHS in 1988.

“Every individual achievement in the NHS is built on the hard work, support and encouragement of many, many people. It is a great privilege to accept an honour like this and I am profoundly humbled by it.

“I am incredibly proud to lead Milton Keynes Hospital and to be the national director for digital channels, overseeing the development of the NHS App. I am grateful to so many people in the NHS for the opportunities afforded me in my work; as a patient; and for the treatment the NHS has provided for my family. This institution is rightly treasured – it is an enduring honour to be part of it.”

Heidi added: “I am delighted and humbled to have been nominated, and to accept this honour.

“The work Sue Ryder does is deeply meaningful and important to those at the end of their lives and to their families. It has been a privilege to be part of that work and to be able to take my experience of delivering good palliative and bereavement care into my NHS role.”

Joe joined Milton Keynes Hospital as chief executive in February 2013. Heidi has been acting chair since April 2024, joining the board as a non-executive director in March 2018.

………………………………….

Stay connected with local business through Business MK. Join our exclusive community for the latest news, insights, updates, features and thought leadership.

Stay informed – subscribe now at bit.ly/3MZiqzQ. Unsubscribe at any time.