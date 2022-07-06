Powertrain evolution prompts engineering firm to rebrand

ITS MOVE to become a full service supplier of premium electric powertrains has led to a rebrand by Milton Keynes-based engineering company Integral Powertrain.

The business has unveiled its new corporate brand Helix, including a new website and logo. The switch aligns with its strategic transformation from consultant to full-service supplier and marks another major milestone in the evolution of the organisation, the company says.

Helix is now preparing to invest and gear up as a technology-driven global company targeting new markets and sectors.

Founded in 1998, Integral Powertrain gained rapid recognition for its expertise in internal combustion powertrain consultancy work as demand for high-performance electric drivetrains accelerated. In developing the world’s most power-dense motors and complementary inverters at its headquarters on the Denbigh West industrial estate in Bletchley, Integral Powertrain was central to development of the first hybrid and EV hypercar applications and in premium motorsport.

In 2015, it completed its first manufacturing programme, delivering the final SPM150 for a pioneering hypercar application.

Founding director Luke Barker pictured said: “While always maintaining our course of innovation, we have evolved rapidly. Now we are more than an electric powertrain consultancy; we are a world-class supplier to a growing global market, providing straightforward access to the most powerful, compact, efficient electric powertrains available”

The company moved into its state-of-the-art Technical Centre pictured top at Shenley Wood in January last year, since when it has developed its unique Scalable Core Technology and its Flexible Manufacturing Facility.

“Recognising these strategic changes, we are relaunching Integral Powertrain as Helix,” said Mr Barker. “This is a natural evolution of our DNA, reflecting upon our progression from a high-tech engineering consultancy to a full-service supplier of world-class electric powertrains.”

Helix is also introducing its X-Division, an advanced technology development group that will focus on developing next-generation solutions to rapidly emerging customer requirements.