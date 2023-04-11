Paramount deal is a ‘game changer’ for skincare brand

SKINCARE company Naturally Tribal Skincare has hailed a licensing deal with global media powerhouse Paramount as a “gamechanger for the brand”.

The company, set up by entrepreneur and mother Shalom Lloyd pictured above after her newborn son developed extreme eczema, is preparing to debut its Clean & Soft body and hair sets under its Naturally Tiwa brand alongside the PAW Patrol pups.

The new range is based on characters from the popular animated TV series for pre-schoolers, created by Spin Master Entertainment and airing on satellite channel Nickelodeon. The Clean & Soft sets will launch in the spring.

Mrs Lloyd said: “A unique opportunity to work with the global powerhouse that is Paramount and build a PAW Patrol rangethrough the licensing of the PAW Patrol asset for use in conjunction with Naturally Tribal Products is a gamechanger for the brand.”

A qualified pharmacist, she launched Naturally Tribal Skincare in 2014 after giving birth to twins. She could not bear the idea of smothering her son Joshua’s sensitive skin with chemicals and steroids after he developed severe eczema. Instead, she developed a synthetic chemical free range to manage her son’s skin, naturally.

One in five children in the UK suffer with a skin condition and the NHS spends £700 million a year on skin conditions. TheClean & Soft sets are natural products suitable not only for parents looking to manage their children’s skin conditions naturally but also for those who want to use products that nurture their children’s skin using the power of nature.

Naturally Tribal Skincare, which is based in Stony Stratford, imports personally selected natural ingredients from Africa for research, testing, formulation and manufacture in the UK. Its end products are packaged for global distribution and export and empower African women in the process.

The company, named Business of the Year at last year’s Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards, has been a UK Department of International Trade Export Champion since 2020.

Promotion of the new Clean & Soft products is being developed by students at the South Central Institute of Technology at Milton Keynes College’s Bletchley campus.

Operations manager Michelle Lockwood said: “We are delighted to be collaborating on this project. This live brief is a fantasticopportunity for learners on our Games and Animation pathway to experience work on an industry led brief, have their work showcased to a huge potential market and build links for the future.”

Hannah White, head of marketing at Naturally Tribal Skincare, said: “This is a significant step towards our growth journey. This unique opportunity brings together innovative multiple partners who together have combined our brand, PAW Patrol and technology. This seamless relationship has been instrumental in putting something special into the market that appeals tochildren, parents and all PAW Patrol fans. We are excited to be working with Paramount to launch our proudly ‘Made In Britain’ luxury sustainable natural skincare products into the market.

Ceremony looks to honour ‘exceptional’ women leaders

THE SEARCH is under way for women making an outstanding contribution in their field as the countdown begins to this year’s Women Leaders UK Awards.

A total 14 will be presented, along with one Outstanding Contribution honour for the entry that stands out above all others. The awards reflect reports confirming that the high proportion of female business owners in Milton Keynes is a key factor driving the city’s economic success – almost a third of companies in Milton Keynes are owned by women.

Women Leaders UK chair Dr Julie Mills pictured left says: “All the evidence shows that creating an environment where women can be entrepreneurial adds a whole new dimension to productivity.”

The winners, chosen by an independent judging panel from a shortlist of finalists, will be announced at a gala awards dinner at Stadium MK on June 7.

“These awards are about individual women rather than the organisations they work for,” says Dr Mills. “We are looking to find women at all levels of leadership who are exceptional in what they do.”

Formula One world champions Oracle Red Bull Racing and data software specialist Aiimi are confirmed as sponsors of this year’s awards.

Applications for the award categories can be submitted online at womenleadersuk.org. From those, the judges will draw up a shortlist of finalists who will be interviewed by a separate judging panel to decide the winner in each category.