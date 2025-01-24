‘Our work is paying off’ says council leader as think tank’s report confirms city’s place at the UK economy’s top table

Cllr Pete Marland, leader of Milton Keynes City Council

MILTON KEYNES has been named as one of the top cities for high wages, innovation and highest housing growth.

The Cities Outlook 2025 report commissioned by the independent think tank Centre for Cities shows that workers in Milton Keynes on average earn £40,596, above the national average of £37,206.

Cutting-edge industries are cited as among one of the many factors driving higher wages.

The report revealed that cities with higher wages tend to have a greater number of innovative businesses in sectors such as tech and Artificial Intelligence.

Milton Keynes is establishing itself as a leader in AI and tech, with one in three jobs in the city is in technology. Milton Keynes City Council and its partners have ambitious plans to grow and connect the tech ecosystem in the city.

The city has one of the highest shares of new economy businesses, with 56.7 start-ups per 10,000 people – ranking third in the country. The Centre for Cities report also highlights Milton Keynes as the fastest-growing city in the country, with a 2.4% growth in housebuilding in a single year.

City Council leader Cllr Pete Marland said: “These reports are helpful and give us the opportunity to see how we are performing compared to other cities.

“It is really encouraging to see that our work to drive the tech ecosystem in Milton Keynes is paying off with well-paid jobs and a growing number of start-ups.

“Housebuilding is a really important marker and I am proud that we are leading the way on providing much-needed homes along with infrastructure to support current and new communities.”

Areas with the highest levels of pay levels have more than twice as many cutting-edge firms and three times as many high-tech jobs as lower-paying regions, the report said.

“The report is a testament to the great city that we are,” said Cllr Marland. “It is important to take lessons from this data so we can do our bit to further diversify our economy and ensure everyone in MK benefits from well-planned and sustainable growth.”

