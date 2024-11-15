New jobs in the pipeline as Jet2 launches new routes from London Luton Airport

MORE THAN 125 new jobs are being created at London Luton Airport – with the prospect of more in the pipeline – as a result of holiday airline Jet2.com’s decision to open 17 routes from the airport.

Jet2.com and Jet2 Holidays are to operate 36 flights a week from London Luton to destinations across Europe. The first flights are due to depart in April.

The airline’s decision has been welcomed by the airport and Luton Council, the sole shareholder in local economic development company Luton Rising whose assets include the airport and the Luton DART rapid transit system between Luton Airport Parkway station and the airport.

London Luton’s chief executive Alberto Martin said: “This is fantastic news for the millions of passengers who choose to fly from the airport each year and marks a major expansion of Jet2’s operations in the south of England.

“It will create exciting new jobs for local people and new opportunities for our local supply chain that we already work so closely with.”

The airport is predicting a bumper year in 2025, he added. “The addition of 17 exciting new routes on our departure boards, including three destinations that are exclusive to the airport, underlines our commitment to providing even greater choice as part of our simple and friendly passenger experience.”

Council leader Cllr Hazel Simmons said Jet2’s investment would create new jobs and economic growth. “What makes our airport different is that it is owned by Luton Rising wholly for community benefit,” she added. “Employment in and around the airport is already at record levels and today’s announcement will make another major contribution to the next chapter in its ongoing success.”

The expansion at London Luton is part of Jet2.com’s and Jet2 Holidays’ growth plans. Chief executive Steve Heapy said: “This latest expansion reflects our strategy to be the UK’s leading and best leisure travel business and it underlines the confidence we have.

“As well as signalling great news for holidaymakers, today is also a major boost for the local economy as our significant investment includes the creation of over 125 jobs initially. We are looking forward to our first day of flying.

“Customers and independent travel agents have been asking us to open at London Luton Airport for many years now, so we know how enormously popular this announcement will be.”

Jet2.com will fly from London Luton to:

Spain

Mainland Alicante, Girona and Reus.

Balearic Islands Ibiza, Majorca.

Canary Islands Fuerteventura; Gran Canaria; Lanzarote; Tenerife.

Greece Crete, Rhodes, Zante.

Italy Verona.

Portugal Faro, Madeira.

Turkey Antalya, Dalaman

………………………………….

Stay connected with local business through Business MK. Join our exclusive community for the latest news, insights, updates, features and thought leadership.

Stay informed – subscribe now at bit.ly/3MZiqzQ. Unsubscribe at any time.