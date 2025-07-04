New Cadillac models the first to offer pioneering holographic head-up display technology developed by Bletchley firm

Driver view of the Augmented Reality Head Up Display developed by Envisics on the 2026 Cadillac VISTIQ Premium Luxury, shown in Assist view.

………………………………….

HOLOGRAPHIC display pioneer Envisics has created a state-of-the-art Augmented Reality Head-Up Display that is being installed in American car maker Cadillac’s new luxury SUVs the VISTIQ and electric LYRIQ-V.

The partnership is the result of investment by Cadillac’s parent company General Motors in the Bletchley-based company.

Envisics has built a center of excellence at its UK base in Bramley Road where it is pioneering the deployment of holographic technologies for automotive and mobility applications.

In 2023, GM Ventures joined several new and returning investors to participate in Envisics’ strategic C funding round. The round closed with more than $100 million raised.

“Having GM Ventures backing us from early in our formation has been key to realising the path from research to production for a deep technology company like Envisics,” said Envisics’ founder and chief executive Dr Jamieson Christmas.

“To see the Cadillac VISTIQ in production with our AR-HUD is not only gratifying for everyone at Envisics ut also a significant endorsement of our technology.”

VISTIQ, along with the LYRIQ-V, are the first two models from General Motors to feature Envisics’ GEN-2’ AR-HUD technology.

Production for VISTIQ and LYRIQ-V started earlier this year at General Motors’ Spring Hill Manufacturing plant in Tennessee.

“Our collaboration with Envisics is a showcase of GM’s commitment to invest in and partner with tech disrupters at an early stage and help them to improve, expand and scale successfully,” said Anirvan Coomer, managing director of GM Ventures.

“The best benefit from our partnership is that we are now delivering innovative AR technology to Cadillac EV customers.”

Worldwide market research predicts that the addressable AR HUD market will deliver a compound annual growth rate of 28%, from 1.6 million units in 2022 to 19.1 million in 2032.

“GM is a great partner to Envisics,” said Jamieson. “To have taken university-grade research through to commercial manufacturing is a testament to the determination and ability of our team and the backing of investors like GM Ventures.

“Early in our formation as a company, GM recognised how Envisics could help them realize the potential for augmented reality head-up display. The Cadillac VISTIQ is the first evidence of that strategy delivering for GM’s brands and customers.”

………………………………….

Stay connected with local business through Business MK. Join our exclusive community for the latest news, insights, updates, features and thought leadership.

Stay informed – subscribe now at bit.ly/3MZiqzQ. Unsubscribe at any time.