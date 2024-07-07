MyMiltonKeynes BID Enhances City Centre Safety with Introduction of My Local Bobby

MyMiltonKeynes, the City Centre’s Business Improvement District (BID), is pleased to announce the launch of the My Local Bobby initiative, a key component of its new Business Against Crime (BAC) scheme. This initiative is designed to significantly improve safety and reduce retail crime and antisocial behaviour in Milton Keynes City Centre.

The My Local Bobbies are two dedicated officers, funded by City Centre businesses, who will patrol the city centre, offering a reassuring presence for businesses, residents, and visitors. These officers are trained to handle a variety of safety and security issues, working closely with local law enforcement to address incidents quickly and effectively. Their presence aims to deter criminal activities and provide immediate support when needed.

In addition to the My Local Bobbies, the BID has introduced Radio Link Membership Scheme that will enable participating businesses to maintain direct communication with each other, the My Local Bobbies, the CCTV control room, Thames Valley Police officers on patrol and other security personnel through handheld radios. This real-time communication network will enhance situational awareness and promote a collaborative approach to crime prevention, ensuring a swift response to any emerging threats.

Businesses in the City Centre will also have access to the BID’s new Alert information-sharing platform, which allows businesses to report and receive updates on local crime incidents, share intelligence, and access valuable resources on crime prevention strategies. This platform is crucial for fostering a unified community response to crime and ensuring that businesses are well-informed and prepared.

The introduction of the My Local Bobbies and the other components of the Business Against Crime scheme is a direct response to feedback from local businesses, who have identified crime and safety as a key priority. By addressing these concerns, MyMiltonKeynes BID aims to support Thames Valley Police and Milton Keynes City Council in the work they do to ensure the City Centre feels welcoming and secure for all its businesses, residents and visitors.

Jill Farnsworth, Chief Executive of MyMiltonKeynes BID said: “The launch of the My Local Bobby initiative is a significant milestone in our efforts to enhance safety and security in Milton Keynes City Centre. We listened to our local businesses and, in partnership with Thames Valley Police and MK City Council, are delivering practical solutions to address their concerns. With the presence of My Local Bobbies, supported by the handheld radio scheme and the Alert platform, we are confident that this initiative will make a real difference to our businesses.”

Additionally, MyMiltonKeynes BID funds nine Tap to Donate machines located around the City Centre. These machines encourage people to support homeless prevention services by donating electronically rather than giving money directly to beggars. This initiative, running in partnership with the MK Community Foundation, helps ensure that donations are used effectively to support those in need and contribute to long-term solutions for homelessness.

Furthermore, MyMiltonKeynes BID has been actively supporting Action4Youth’s Breakout Programme. This initiative has had a positive impact on 405 local young people identified by their teachers, social workers, or the police as most at risk of participating in gang and knife crime. MyMK’s funding enabled Action4Youth to run the 12-week programme in 40 local schools, helping at-risk young people find positive direction in their lives.

“Our support for Action4Youth’s Breakout Programme and the Tap to Donate machines highlights our commitment to tackling the root causes of crime and providing positive pathways for at-risk youth and the homeless”, adds Farnsworth.