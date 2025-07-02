My-MK Business Improvement District is recruiting for a new Chair of the Board

Published on behalf of

MyMiltonKeynes BID is inviting applications for the role of Chair of the Board, as the organisation prepares for a leadership transition later this year.

The new Chair will take over from Paul Davis, who will step down in November after completing the maximum six-year term in post.

Chair is a voluntary, non-executive position requiring strategic oversight, strong leadership, and a commitment to Central Milton Keynes.

The Chair works closely with the BID Chief Executive and leads a Board representing a diverse range of levy-paying businesses based within the BID’s district, bordered by H5 Portway, H6 Childs Way, V8 Marlborough Street and Milton Keynes Central railway station.

The Chair provides the BID with strategic direction, ambassadorial support and oversight of governance to ensure that the Board adheres to achieving the mission and priorities outlined in the BID’s business plan.

The role is for an initial three years. It includes:

Attending four Board meetings per year + the BID’s AGM.

Monthly liaison with the CEO.

Occasional stakeholder engagements.

A key part of the new Chair’s role will be to prepare the BID for its next renewal ballot for a new five-year term.

The ballot is expected to take place in the autumn of next year ahead of the current five-year term concluding on May 31 2027.

“The person who takes this role will be pivotal in helping me set the future direction of the BID ahead of the ballot for a third term,” says My-MK BID’s CEO Jill Farnsworth.

“Someone who will maintain the momentum of the projects we are already delivering but also ensuring that we are future-gazing to where we want the city centre to be in five, ten, 15 years time and what role the BID might play in that.”

Outgoing Chair Paul Davis has played a key role in the development of the BID, providing consistent leadership and support since its early years. The Board and BID team extend their sincere thanks for his dedication and contribution.

“The Chair has to understand and know how the city has evolved and what the city centre is about,” Paul says.

“The BID now plays a vital role not only in supporting and championing our business community, but also in connecting it with the residents who are and will be living in the new housing that is being built in the city centre. We want them to not just live here, but work, shop, socialise and raise their families here.”

Fundamentally, the role of the BID Chair is to work with the CEO and stakeholders to ensure that the BID delivers the optimal value for levy payers and contribute to the city centre’s continued evolution and development.

“This is a fundamental appointment for the BID now,” says Paul. “We want to find someone with the gravitas, the knowledge and the passion for the city centre. It is a very special place.”

If you are interested in applying, please submit a CV and brief cover letter to jill@mymiltonkeynes.co.uk by 31 July 2025.

For more details, including the BID Board Chair Recruitment Pack, CLICK HERE.

The Board of Directors comprises volunteer representatives of the different business sectors in Milton Keynes city centre.

A full list of directors, the terms of reference for the board and the BID’s Articles of Association can be read HERE.

“We are looking for a Chair who cares and is passionate about Milton Keynes; who is interested in seeing the city centre grow,” says Jill.

………………………………….

Stay connected with local business through Business MK. Join our exclusive community for the latest news, insights, updates, features and thought leadership.

Stay informed – subscribe now at bit.ly/3MZiqzQ. Unsubscribe at any time.