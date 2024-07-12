‘More than a name change’: Accountants complete merger process with celebration of rebrand

LEADING accounting and business advisory practice Shaw Gibbs has announced the rebranding of DNG Dove Naish as part of its strategic expansion to enhance services and client experience.

DNG Dove Naish has been a pillar of the Northamptonshire business community for decades, with a history of supporting local businesses since the 1960s. The firm’s evolution has been marked by growth and change, reflecting its adaptability and commitment to excellence.

The merger with Shaw Gibbs in November has already yielded significant benefits, offering clients the resources and expertise of a larger firm while maintaining the personalised service they have come to expect.

“This rebranding is more than a name change; it represents the transformation of our organisation,” said Robyn Liddell (pictured above, centre), partner at the Northampton office. “Our team’s hard work and dedication have ensured a seamless transition for our clients, who have responded positively to the changes.”

Shaw Gibbs plans to continue investing in the local economy by providing traineeships for aspiring accountants and tax advisers and creating opportunities for experienced professionals. The firm’s commitment to supporting local charities and initiatives remains steadfast.

The rebrand was unveiled to guests at a celebration party at Northampton Museum & Art Gallery, including access to the special exhibition Titanic Honour and Glory which brings to life the history of the legendary ocean liner.

The rebranding event was, said Robyn, a day of joy, reflection, and looking forward. It celebrated the past achievements of DNG Dove Naish, reflected on the values that have shaped the firm and anticipated a future filled with opportunity, growth and success.

The new identity signifies a partnership that looks to the future with anticipation, she added. Shaw Gibbs is dedicated to providing exceptional services, fostering innovation and adapting to the ever-changing business landscape.