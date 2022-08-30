Minister gets in step on visit to Strictly! dance shoes manufacturer

SMALL Business Minister Jane Hunt is pictured on a tour of Queen’s Award for Enterprise-winning business International Dance Shoes during her visit to Milton Keynes.

She toured the company’s factory at Stonebridge accompanied by Milton Keynes North MP Ben Everitt.

International Dance Shoes manufactures a range of footwear including the shoes worn by dancers on the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing. The company won a Queen’s Award for Enterprise in the International Trade category in 2020.

Ms Hunt and Mr Everitt also discussed some of the issues the business was facing with managing director Justin Patel and how the government could support them and similar exporting businesses.

Mr Everitt said: “One of the things I love most about my job is getting out and meeting businesses and people in Milton Keynes who do such exciting work like manufacturing the shoes we see every week on Strictly!

“It is fantastic to have such an amazing local exporter based right here in Milton Keynes who ship shoes to places like Germany, Japan and the USA and the government is working to ensure we get the best trade deals in place to support local businesses.”