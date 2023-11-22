Milton Keynes Community Foundation welcomes new chair of trustees

GRANTS CHARITY the Milton Keynes Community Foundation has appointed Matthew Downton as its chair of trustees.

Mr Downton is an experienced strategic and operational change leader, a qualified Chartered Management Accountant and the current director of finance, operations and projects for professional standards at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

He succeeds Kurshida Mirza who has completed her three-year term as chair. She has been a trustee for five years

“The Community Foundation represents all that is positive about charities,” says Mr Downton pictured left. “It has a bold and relevant strategy and a strong record of success.

“Our Vital Signs research guides our strategy, and the organisation listens to and supports the voices of local charities. It is key that we send funding where it is most needed and therefore our priorities include poverty, inclusion, the environment, and sustainability.”

Reflecting on her three years as chair, Ms Murza says: “My aim has been to lead by example and this has permeated in the positive changes we have made not only in terms of equity, diversity and inclusion but also to our way of working from the introduction of key performance information for each area of our work measured and scrutinised in details by individual committees and the board.

“This has ensured that the Foundation stays relevant and fit for purpose, taking an evidence-based approach to directing our support and resources to where it is most needed.”

Mr Downton first became involved with the foundation when he raised the idea of a fund to support access to professions for ethnically diverse communities. “It is remarkable how Matthew has evolved from being a funder to becoming an integral part of the Foundation,” says its chief executive Ian Revell. “We are excited to have him lead our diverse team of trustees as we embark on our strategic journey for the next three years.”

………………………………………………………………………………