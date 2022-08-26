Midsummer Place reveals plans to rejuvenate its Boulevard

REGENERATION plans for the central Boulevard at Midsummer Place shopping centre in Central Milton Keynes have been unveiled by its management.

A planning application is being considered by Milton Keynes Council for improvements to the Boulevard that include wooden exterior fascias on the new LEON restaurant plus the two adjacent units that are set to welcome two national brands. The scheme will also see new food ‘cabins’ that for small independent or established food operators that will widen the food offering for visitors.

The central area will have additional seating and can become an event space.

Midsummer Place general manager Shelley Peppard said: “The new development will become a focal place for people visiting the city centre and be a welcome addition to the overall offering Midsummer Place has.”

Subject to planning permission, work is expected to start in the autumn and be completed in time for Christmas.

The centre expects to confirm the arrival of more food operators.

The Boulevard is the first phase of changes that Midsummer Place owner and asset management company Ellandi are planning to repurpose existing stores, bring in new concepts and enhance the overall offering.

Asset manager Tom Ellams said: “Midsummer Place is a premium shopping destination that sits in the heart of one of the fastest growing cities in the UK. It presents an attractive proposition for food, retail and leisure operators that will benefit from the high footfall that Central Milton Keynes offers, plus the continued development in and around the new city.”