‘Major’ company lands lease deal on landmark London Luton Airport office building

REFURBISHED after the collapse of its former resident Monarch Airlines, Percival House at London Luton Airport is ready to welcome a new occupier.

The unnamed company has agreed a long lease on almost 13,000 sq ft of office space in the building pictured above, in Prospect Way next to the airport. More than 11,700 sq ft of ground floor space is also under offer, says commercial property consultancy Kirkby Diamond.

Development and investment company Hampton Brook has invested significantly in transforming the 36,900 sq ft three-storey office building, which was left vacant when Monarch Airlines collapsed in 2017. London Luton Airport Operations Ltd, which manages the airport, has already taken just over 12,000 sq ft of space on a 20-year lease on the second floor.

Eamon Kennedy, head of commercial agency (group) at Kirkby Diamond, said Percival House represented an excellent investment for Hampton Brook, with the airport undergoing a £110 million redevelopment to increase capacity and improve passenger experience.

“I have been in talks with the new occupier for more than two years, helping them to find the very best premises for their business relocation,” Mr Kennedy said. “Their move to this excellent new headquarters at Percival House demonstrates the company’s commitment to the region and will enable it to expand its operations, creating new job opportunities for local people.”

Hampton Brook also has planning permission to build a 11,600 sq ft self-contained office building next to Percival House. Director Ian Jackson pictured left said: “We are very pleased to have secured an excellent new occupier, having invested heavily in the complete Grade A refurbishment of Percival House, providing high-quality office accommodation.”

Kirkby Diamond and Bray Fox Smith acted as letting agents for Hampton Brook.