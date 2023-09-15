Learning resource developer makes it to the UK’s 100 elite independent small businesses

CHILDREN’S educational brand Teddo Play has been selected as one of the UK 100 most impressive small firms by the Small Business Saturday UK campaign.

Teddo Play, based at Brinklow in Milton Keynes, creates and distributes play-based learning resources for children aged between two and 14. The company is due to be profiled on December 2 as part of the Small Business Saturday UK and its inclusion in the SmallBiz100 line-up places it among the most inspiring independent businesses in the UK.

“The iconic Small Business Saturday campaign has just entered its second decade and in its 11th year this year, it has chosen us as one of the UK’s most impressive independent firms,” said Teddo Play’s founder Keisha Shah pictured above with her husband and co-founder Amit. “It is a great milestone for us as a small business.

“I love to spark intellectual curiosity in children through our effective play-based learning resources that encourage conversations and inspire a love of learning in children, young and old and, with this beautiful recognition, I am excited to reach even more children and families in the country.”

She and her husband founded the business in 2019. “I am beyond thrilled to have made it to this coveted list of 100,” Mrs Shah said.

Small Business Saturday takes place on December 2, when customers across the UK go out and support all types of small businesses, from independent boutiques and eateries to small service and B2B wholesalers and digital marketers. Many small businesses take an active role in promoting the day by hosting events and offering promotions.

The campaign was launched by credit card company American Express in 2010. It remains the main supporter of the campaign in the UK, which has engaged millions of people in the UK each year and seen billions of pounds spent with small businesses.

Small Business Saturday UK director Michelle Ovens said: “It is fantastic to celebrate Teddo Play as part of this year’s campaign. Keisha is a commendable entrepreneur who always goes above and beyond placing the community at the heart of everything she does.

“The impressive small businesses featured in this year’s SmallBiz100 sum up the phenomenal contribution that small firms make to our economy and local communities.”