Law firm welcomes new partners… and the return of an old friend

REGIONAL law firm EMW has bolstered its senior team with the appointment of two new partners in Milton Keynes, including one returning to the firm after ten years away.

Liz Appleyard has returned to head EMW’s commercial department. Having qualified as a corporate lawyer, she joined EMW in 2001 and built a wealth of experience as a commercial contracts specialist.

She left in 2014 to work with national law firms.

“Having spent over a decade of my career with EMW, I know just how unique its approach to commercial law is,” Liz said. “The firm’s balance of professionalism and experience with a no-nonsense, proactive, and personal approach is a winning combination that delivers fantastic client results. I am thrilled to be back.”

Chris George has joined as a partner specialising in commercial real estate. He was a member of the National Legal Innovation Board in his last role at Shoosmiths and is taking the lead on real estate innovation at EMW.

“Having spearheaded legal innovation in real estate in my previous role, I have a unique understanding of the opportunities evolving technologies such generative and non-generative AI present to the market,” he said.

“Legal tech is no longer a nice-to-have and those firms that fail to adapt will be left behind – it is that simple.”

Keeping pace with technological advances is essential, added EMW managing partner James Geary. “We are thrilled to welcome Liz and Chris to the EMW family – they are both talented specialists and I have no doubt that both our clients and the wider team will benefit hugely from their experience.

“We are always looking for ways to improve for our clients and people in a changing world, and keeping a finger on the pulse of new technologies and how they can benefit the firm is critical. Driving innovation is a key objective for 2024 and it is wonderful to see us hitting the ground running.”

Pictured above: (from left) Liz Appleyard, James Geary and Chris George.