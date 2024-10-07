Law firm welcomes new partner to head property dispute resolution team

Mike Lewis (left) with EMW's managing partner James Geary.

LAW firm EMW has bolstered its real estate and litigation expertise with the hire of Mike Lewis as partner and head of property dispute resolution.

Mike brings a wealth of experience advising clients across the real estate sector on all aspects of property litigation including landlord and tenant issues, telecoms and development disputes.

He is a member of the steering committee for property litigation for Lexis Nexis.

Mike has spent a significant part of his career at international law firm Clyde and Co and has joined EMW at its Milton Keynes office from Sherrards where he led the St Albans-based property litigation team and, as training partner, established the firm’s Training Academy.

He has been chairman of St Albans Business Improvement District and director of the St Albans City of Expertise.

“I am delighted to be joining EMW at this very exciting time for the firm,” Mike said. “It has ambitious growth plans and I am very much looking forward to being part of the many initiatives.”

EMW’s head of real estate Terence Ritchie said: “We are excited to have Mike join the team. His property experience and expertise will significantly bolster our current offering on the contentious side.

“He also brings with him invaluable knowledge and insight of the market in the space between London and Milton Keynes”

Managing partner James Geary added: “With a track record of providing clear and commercially focused advice, he will make a fantastic addition to the firm.”

