Law firm welcomes business adviser to senior management team

EXPERIENCED director and business leader Jon Corbett has joined law firm Franklins Solicitors as strategy partner.

After 20 years at director level with Barclays Bank, Jon has spent the past 12 years in non-executive and advisory roles in the public and private sector working on transformation programmes and driving performance through strong stakeholder relationships.

He also co-founded the Silverstone Technology Cluster, the group which works to promote business growth in the South East Midlands region, and holds a similar strategy role at accountants and business advisers TC Group.

“I am delighted to be working with Franklins at a key point as the firm develops and delivers their growth strategy,” said Jon, who is now part of Franklins’ senior management team.

“As I build my new portfolio career, it is critical that I am working with organisations whose values align with my own. I see that within the team here at Franklins.

“It is a hugely exciting opportunity for me to support the senior management team within Franklins to achieve their strategic goals and ambitions.”

Franklins equity partner Andrea Smith said: “Franklins has established a solid foundation and built a strong reputation, with a team that is committed to providing outstanding client service. With Jon’s expertise now part of our leadership team, we are confident that our ambitious plans will gain momentum. His wealth of knowledge, skills, and strategic insight will be invaluable.”

Franklins has offices in Milton Keynes and Northampton.

