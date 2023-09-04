Law firm seeks more charities to join its annual fundraising challenge

MORE CHARITIES are set to benefit from a law firm’s annual fundraising challenge to local businesses.

Franklins Solicitors has unveiled plans to extend the number of charitable organisations benefiting from its annual £50 Challenge to six – three in each of the Milton Keynes and Northampton areas.

The firm, which has offices in Milton Keynes and Northampton, is inviting charities to nominate themselves to be added to the list of beneficiaries.

The £50 Challenge entails participating teams from local employers taking the cash and using it to generate as much profit as possible over a three-month period. The Franklins £50 Challenge 2024 begins on February 20, running until May 21.

The charities currently supported are Willen Hospice and domestic abuse charity MK Act in Milton Keynes and the Hope Centre and Cynthia Spencer Hospice in Northampton. Franklins is looking to add a third charity from each area.

Marketing manager Rosanna Stimpson said: “Following the success of this years’ challenge, we received such positive praise from the charities who were involved and the teams who took part that we wanted to expand the opportunity so that more people could be supported by the campaign.

“We have focused specifically on working with charities who are dedicated to helping those affected by the cost of living crisis or committed to improving health and wellbeing within our communities as these are issues that affect so many of us and numbers only continue to rise.”

The Franklins £50 Challenge is now in its seventh year. The 2024 strapline is Fighting hunger, fuelling wellness, changing local lives. The campaign not only generates financial support but also raises awareness and engages the local community in driving positive change, said Ms Stimpson

Launched in 2018, the Franklins £50 Challenge has raised a total of more than £100,000 for local charities.

Charities based in Milton Keynes or Northampton and aligned with the campaign’s themes of addressing the cost of living crisis and promoting wellbeing are encouraged to apply to join the beneficiary list. Visit www.franklins-sols.co.uk/50-challenge/charities or email marketing@franklins-sols.co.uk by September 15 to register interest.