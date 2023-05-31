Law firm confirms appointment of new managing partner

LAW FIRM EMW has announced the appointment of James Geary as its first managing partner in almost two decades.

EMW is a full-service law firm with offices in London, Milton Keynes, Gatwick and Brighton working with both UK and International clients.

Mr Geary pictured above began his career at EMW as a trainee solicitor, progressing to associate. He spent five years as head of legal at environmental consultancy The Wastepack Group before returning to EMW’s office in Knowlhill, Milton Keynes, as head of commercial.

He became head of business development in 2019.

“EMW is an extremely strong business with fantastic clients and a dedicated and knowledgeable team,” Mr Geary said. “It is in excellent shape and I look forward to taking the firm forward as managing partner, delivering on an exciting and ambitious growth strategy.”

His expertise in commercial law has seen him advise businesses on trading agreements, competition law, data protection and intellectual property matters.

“James has played a key role in driving the strategic direction of the business for many years and is the ideal person to lead EMW forward,” said EMW’s chair Nick Lloyd pictured left. “Given the rapid evolution of the legal market, the management team believe that EMW will best thrive under the stewardship and guidance of a lawyer, reinstating the managing partner role after almost 20 years.