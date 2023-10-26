Landscaping industry debates sector’s challenges at discussion forum

INDUSTRY challenges include the environment, mental health, recruitment and retention and staff development. Each came under the spotlight at a forum that drew more than 100 landscaping and gardening professionals to Olney near Milton Keynes.

The event Riding the Waves of Business was hosted by George Davies Turf and organised by the Midlands region of the British Association of Landscape Industries.

Speakers included BALI regional support officer Francesca Bienek and its former national chair Richard Kay, who is current trustee chair of the BALI Chalk Fund, which funds skills development in the landscape industry.

Ben Parkinson, director of The Garden Project Co and BALI Midlands regional chair, said: “The day was insightful, informative and inspiring and a great opportunity to network and build deeper relationships with others in the industry.”

The event was the biggest held by the BALI Midlands region. George Davies pictured above, founder and managing director of George Davies Turf, said: “There is no question our industry is shifting due to a number of external challenges such as climate change, recruitment and skills shortages and even mental health.

“We were blown away by the success of this event which was all about these usually unspoken about topics.

“We want to educate and inspire our customers too so we were thrilled to be able to run the event on behalf and in partnership with BALI. It was very thought-provoking and many people took away ideas, tips and actions which they can put in place in their businesses.”