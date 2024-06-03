JUXT XT24 fintech conference debates the future of banking engineering

LEADERS in the national banking and fintech engineering sector have been in Milton Keynes for a major conference.

The XT24 Fintech Conference brought together senior industry figures to debate the state of the sector, including its current challenges and future trends in data compliance, regulation, Artificial Intelligence, forensic audits and cloud computing.

It was hosted by JUXT, a boutique UK software development firm based in Central Milton Keynes and specialising in banking and fintech products. It has been part of the Milton Keynes tech community for more than ten years.

Speakers included Vlad Yatsenko, co-founder and chief technology officer at Revolut; Allen Rohner, co-founder of the newly UK-licensed Griffin Bank and Francine Bennett, interim director at the Ada Lovelace Institute.

“We wanted to celebrate our city by bringing together fintech leaders to discuss the future of banking engineering in the ‘city of the future’,” said JUXT chief executive Jon Pither.