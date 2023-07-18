‘Its entire ethos struck me as being incredibly powerful’: Law firm chair reflects on B-Corp status

SOCIAL good and environmental stewardship are at the heart of its future, says EMW, after the Milton Keynes-based law firm became a B-Corp.

The B-Corp Certification follows a two-year process, awarded only to those businesses that meet very high standards in social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability. It is assessed every three years.

EMW chair Nick Lloyd said: “It is a huge achievement and we are all very proud. When I first became aware of B Corp, its entire ethos struck me as being incredibly powerful and also something that I, my partners and all of our EMW people were already massively aligned with.”

The B Corp movement champions the idea of a different kind of economy in which companies move toward a more conscious model with business as a force for good. Many global brands have now adopted the B Corp standard but only nine UK law firms have met the necessary standards.

EMW is headquartered in offices at Knowlhill and has premises in London, Brighton and Gatwick.

“We must be the change we seek in the world and business has a huge and largely undervalued role in this,” said Mr Lloyd pictured left. “EMW has never been driven solely by profit, instead taking a stakeholder-focused approach which has played a major role in the strategic direction of the business, the work that we do and the impressive, loyal client base we have been able to build.

“While we look after the bottom line, like any successful firm, we have always understood the importance of being a force for good, appreciating the role that businesses play in creating positive change.”

Managing partner James Geary added: “Businesses are facing a huge number of challenges, not just within the legal sector but across all industries, so it is important that firms have an eye fixed firmly on the future, ensuring that they have the right framework and capabilities in place to tackle those challenges effectively. B Corp felt like a great fit for EMW – it’s an important element of an ambitious strategy and will help to ensure that the firm succeeds in creating a positive legacy.”