x
RECEIVE BUSINESS MK FREE TO YOUR DOOR EACH MONTH, COURTESY OF ROYAL MAIL.
* indicates required
Latest News
Business News
Innovative, resilient, community-minded: The celebrations begin at the SME Bedfordshire Business Awards

Innovative, resilient, community-minded: The celebrations begin at the SME Bedfordshire Business Awards

Innovative, resilient, community-minded: The celebrations begin at the SME Bedfordshire Business Awards
Bedfordshire
Business News

A DAZZLING evening of celebration, recognition, and inspiration… Meet the winners in  the Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce SME Bedfordshire Business Awards 2025.

Hundreds of guests were at the Riverside Suite in Luton’s Venue 360 last night (Thursday) for the sold-out ceremony and gala dinner that celebrated Bedfordhire’s most innovative and hardworking small and medium-sized enterprises.

The overall Business of the Year was Biggleswade Dental Centre.

 Awards director Damian Cummins said: This year’s awards have showcased just how innovative, resilient and community-minded Bedfordshire’s SMEs truly are.

“Every finalist should be incredibly proud of their achievements – they represent the best of local enterprise.”

THE WINNERS

Apprentice Employer of the Year

Gold Winner: Aden Contracting

Silver winner: Neville Trust Limited

Bedford Business of the Year

Gold Winner: The Kingfisher

Silver winner: Aden Contracting

Best Enterprising Business

Gold Winner: Biggleswade Dental Centre

Silver winner: SF Digital

Best New Business

Gold Winner: Letterbox Cocktails

Silver Winner: Love Hounds Dog Grooming

Business Innovation

Gold Winner: Azalea

Silver Winner: Livetec Systems

Business of the Year (less than 50 employees)

Gold Winner: Livetec Systems

Silver Winner: Node IT Solutions

Business of the Year (more than 50 employees)

Gold Winner: Early Childhood Partnership

Silver Winner: Young Enterprise

Business Person of the Year

Gold Winner: Michelle Crook (Reactiv8 The Nation)

Silver Winner: Martin Steers (Bedford Radio)

Central Bedfordshire Business of the Year

Gold Winner: Osborne Morris & Morgan

Silver Winner: Beansprout

Community Business of the Year

Gold Winner: Bedford Blues

Silver Winner: Luton Point

Employer of the Year

Gold Winner:  ADA Cosmetics

Silver Winner: Cambridge Support

Entrepreneur of the Year

Gold Winner: Tracy Fishburn (Tracy’s Treasured Keepsakes)

Silver Winner: Eleanor Maylin (The Couture Cushion)

Family Business of the Year

Gold Winner: TC Kitchens

Silver Winner: HAB Law

High Growth Business of the Year

Gold Winner: Jenolite

Silver Winner: Resourceful People Group

Hospitality, Leisure and Tourism

Gold Winner:  Mead Open Farm

Silver Winner: Happy Fins Swim School

Luton Business of the Year

Gold Winner: The Fruit and Veg Man

Silver Winner: Aegis Support Services

Not-for-Profit Business of the Year

Gold Winner: Link to Change

Silver Winner: Fun 4 Young People

Positive Impact Award

Gold Winner: Holistic Thinking Holidays

Silver Winner: Mind BLMK

Service Excellence

Gold Winner: Stepping Stones

Silver Winner: Tracy’s Treasured Keepsakes

Sustainability Award

Gold Winner: Red Event Production

Silver Winner: Austin & Carnley Solicitors

Young Business Person of the Year

Gold Winner: Harvey Greenwood – Greenwood Drones

Silver Winner : Nathan Jacobs – Doorstep Promotions

For all the details, visit www.bedfordshireawards.co.uk.

………………………………….

Stay connected with local business through Business MK. Join our exclusive community for the latest news, insights, updates, features and thought leadership. 

Stay informed – subscribe now at bit.ly/3MZiqzQ. Unsubscribe at any time.

More from Bedfordshire:

More business news articles: