Innovative, resilient, community-minded: The celebrations begin at the SME Bedfordshire Business Awards

A DAZZLING evening of celebration, recognition, and inspiration… Meet the winners in the Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce SME Bedfordshire Business Awards 2025.
Hundreds of guests were at the Riverside Suite in Luton’s Venue 360 last night (Thursday) for the sold-out ceremony and gala dinner that celebrated Bedfordhire’s most innovative and hardworking small and medium-sized enterprises.
The overall Business of the Year was Biggleswade Dental Centre.
Awards director Damian Cummins said: “This year’s awards have showcased just how innovative, resilient and community-minded Bedfordshire’s SMEs truly are.
“Every finalist should be incredibly proud of their achievements – they represent the best of local enterprise.”
THE WINNERS
Apprentice Employer of the Year
Gold Winner: Aden Contracting
Silver winner: Neville Trust Limited
Bedford Business of the Year
Gold Winner: The Kingfisher
Silver winner: Aden Contracting
Best Enterprising Business
Gold Winner: Biggleswade Dental Centre
Silver winner: SF Digital
Best New Business
Gold Winner: Letterbox Cocktails
Silver Winner: Love Hounds Dog Grooming
Business Innovation
Gold Winner: Azalea
Silver Winner: Livetec Systems
Business of the Year (less than 50 employees)
Gold Winner: Livetec Systems
Silver Winner: Node IT Solutions
Business of the Year (more than 50 employees)
Gold Winner: Early Childhood Partnership
Silver Winner: Young Enterprise
Business Person of the Year
Gold Winner: Michelle Crook (Reactiv8 The Nation)
Silver Winner: Martin Steers (Bedford Radio)
Central Bedfordshire Business of the Year
Gold Winner: Osborne Morris & Morgan
Silver Winner: Beansprout
Community Business of the Year
Gold Winner: Bedford Blues
Silver Winner: Luton Point
Employer of the Year
Gold Winner: ADA Cosmetics
Silver Winner: Cambridge Support
Entrepreneur of the Year
Gold Winner: Tracy Fishburn (Tracy’s Treasured Keepsakes)
Silver Winner: Eleanor Maylin (The Couture Cushion)
Family Business of the Year
Gold Winner: TC Kitchens
Silver Winner: HAB Law
High Growth Business of the Year
Gold Winner: Jenolite
Silver Winner: Resourceful People Group
Hospitality, Leisure and Tourism
Gold Winner: Mead Open Farm
Silver Winner: Happy Fins Swim School
Luton Business of the Year
Gold Winner: The Fruit and Veg Man
Silver Winner: Aegis Support Services
Not-for-Profit Business of the Year
Gold Winner: Link to Change
Silver Winner: Fun 4 Young People
Positive Impact Award
Gold Winner: Holistic Thinking Holidays
Silver Winner: Mind BLMK
Service Excellence
Gold Winner: Stepping Stones
Silver Winner: Tracy’s Treasured Keepsakes
Sustainability Award
Gold Winner: Red Event Production
Silver Winner: Austin & Carnley Solicitors
Young Business Person of the Year
Gold Winner: Harvey Greenwood – Greenwood Drones
Silver Winner : Nathan Jacobs – Doorstep Promotions
For all the details, visit www.bedfordshireawards.co.uk.
