Innovative, resilient, community-minded: The celebrations begin at the SME Bedfordshire Business Awards

Hundreds of guests were at the Riverside Suite in Luton’s Venue 360 last night (Thursday) for the sold-out ceremony and gala dinner that celebrated Bedfordhire’s most innovative and hardworking small and medium-sized enterprises.

The overall Business of the Year was Biggleswade Dental Centre .

Awards director Damian Cummins said: “This year’s awards have showcased just how innovative, resilient and community-minded Bedfordshire’s SMEs truly are.

“Every finalist should be incredibly proud of their achievements – they represent the best of local enterprise.”

Apprentice Employer of the Year

Bedford Business of the Year

Best New Business

Business of the Year (less than 50 employees)

Business of the Year (more than 50 employees)

Business Person of the Year

Central Bedfordshire Business of the Year

Community Business of the Year

Employer of the Year

Entrepreneur of the Year

Family Business of the Year

High Growth Business of the Year

Luton Business of the Year

Gold Winner: The Fruit and Veg Man

Not-for-Profit Business of the Year

Young Business Person of the Year

For all the details, visit www.bedfordshireawards.co.uk.

………………………………….

Stay connected with local business through Business MK. Join our exclusive community for the latest news, insights, updates, features and thought leadership.

Stay informed – subscribe now at bit.ly/3MZiqzQ. Unsubscribe at any time.