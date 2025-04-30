‘I simply wasn’t ready to retire’: Former bank director joins TC Group as consultant

Jon Corbett.

BUSINESS advice and accountancy specialist TC Group has announced that Jon Corbett has joined the team as a consultant.

Jon is a highly accomplished and respected business leader with over 20 years’ director-level experience at Barclays Bank.

With a proven track record in boardroom leadership and advisory roles across both the private and public sectors, Jon brings deep strategic insight, transformational expertise, and a strong commitment to regional economic development.

Throughout his career, Jon has successfully led high-performing teams, delivered major organisational change programmes, and helped businesses – from start-ups to large corporates – to realise their growth ambitions.

He has played a pivotal role in establishing and scaling regional initiatives. As co-founder and ambassador of the Silverstone Technology Cluster, of which TC Group is a proud member and supporter, Jon continues to champion the South East Midlands as a hub for cutting-edge technology and business excellence.

Since 2014, Jon has also held a number of prominent non-executive and chair positions across regional investment and enterprise partnerships, including the Midland Engine Investment Fund and the South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership. These roles further reinforce his commitment to driving innovation, collaboration, and sustainable business growth.

On joining TC Group, Jon said: “During our initial conversations, it’s clear we shared a similar approach and values – supporting people, collaborating to find solutions and striving to make a positive impact whether that’s for colleagues, clients or the ecosystem we’re a part of.

“I realised I simply wasn’t ready to retire just yet. After leaving Barclays, I took the time to reflect on what I enjoy most, and it’s always been about helping individuals, teams and business owners achieve their goals and aspirations. So I’ll be focusing on doing just that.

“Working with TC Group offers everything I was looking for: a values-driven team, a strong sense of purpose and belonging and the opportunity to support meaningful, transformational leadership.

“I’ve been incredibly impressed with everyone I’ve met so far – their expertise, their passion – and I’m looking forward to contributing to the next chapter of growth.”

In his role at TC Group, Jon will work closely with business owners to navigate a wide range of strategic challenges, from offering objective, commercial insights on funding and risk management to helping define and deliver long-term vision and strategy. He’ll also provide leadership guidance to develop high-performing teams and support organisations undergoing significant transformation.

Ben Young, partner at TC Group, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Jon to the team. His depth of experience, particularly in leadership and transformation’s a tremendous asset to both TC Group and the many businesses we support.

“His appointment further strengthens TC’s position as a trusted partner to ambitious organisations, combining extensive financial expertise with a genuine, personable approach to helping our clients scale and achieve long-term success.”

