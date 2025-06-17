Hospice CEO: We are taking action now to secure the future of hospice care in Milton Keynes

WILLEN Hospice has called on the city’s and wider business community to support its plans to enhance its revenue streams, fundraising and deliver of care.

It has unveiled its new three-year strategy Ready for Tomorrow Today, which the hospice says is a proactive response to the challenges and opportunities ahead for both it and Milton Keynes.

The plan outlines how the hospice intends to meet rising demand for its services in one of the UK’s fastest-growing cities while also tackling the mounting financial pressures it faces as one of the UK’s most underfunded hospices.

Chief executive Kate Broadhurst said: “We are taking action now to secure the future of hospice care in Milton Keynes. That means being financially sustainable, expanding access to care and making Willen an exceptional place to work and volunteer.

“It is a bold step forward, and one we are proud to take with the support of our community, our partners and our people.”

Ready for Tomorrow Today lists three key priorities that will guide the hospice’s work through to 2028:

Willen Hospice will continue to deliver outstanding care while working to ensure equitable access across all communities.

The strategy emphasises a culture where staff and volunteers feel empowered, supported and inspired.

The Hospice will grow income through fundraising and retail, explore new revenue streams and lobby for a fairer share of NHS funding.

“This strategy represents our deep commitment to building a hospice that is resilient, compassionate and inclusive,” said Rachel Medill, chair of the Board of Trustees.

“We are not just responding to the pressures of today. We are preparing to meet the needs of tomorrow’s Milton Keynes with confidence, purpose and care.”

Kate called on the city to stand with the hospice as it works to deliver on its vision. “Ready for Tomorrow Today is not just a strategy… it is a promise to our community.

“With the support of our incredible community, we will continue to be there for everyone who needs us, today, tomorrow and for generations to come.”

Read the full strategy and find out how to get involved here.

