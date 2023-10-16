Heald Solicitors completes acquisition of Buckingham law firm Chandler Ray

LAW FIRM Heald Solicitors has completed the acquisition of Buckingham-based practice Chandler Ray.

The move expands Heald’s presence out of Milton Keynes and will enable the firm to capitalise on its new acquisition’s long-standing reputation and loyal customer base in North Buckinghamshire, said Heald managing partner Kevin Windo.

Chandler Ray partner Chris Chandler will remain as a consultant, with Diana Davis the senior solicitor in the Buckingham office. Chandler Ray’s strengths in property, wills and probate and agricultural law compliment Heald’s strengths in corporate, commercial property and family law, Mr Windo said.

He added: “All of us value Chandler Ray’s traditional values and dedication to customer service. Chandler Ray will be our brand in Buckingham. It is a fantastic opportunity for us.”

The merged firm will practise out of both offices in Bramley Road, Bletchley and West Street, Buckingham.