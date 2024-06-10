Ground-breaking report aims to highlight contribution of ethnic businesses to Milton Keynes economy

VITAL data and insights into the contribution of ethnic businesses in Milton Keynes is set to be compiled for the first time.

Milton Keynes Ethnic Business Community and city-based business consultancy Whitecap Consulting has begun work on the first Milton Keynes Ethnic Business Impact Report.

And its insights have received a major boost with confirmation that the report is to be sponsored by The Open University.

MKEBC’s co-founder Ranjit Singh (pictured right in main picture above) said: “The OU holds a prominent position within Milton Keynes, so we are thrilled to announce them as our first sponsor for this pivotal project. Currently, there is a lack of concrete data on how much ethnically diverse businesses contribute to the wider economy of Milton Keynes. However, it is crucial to understand and appreciate the contributions of these businesses in our community.”

The OU’s director of employers and partnerships Viren Patel, who is also chief executive of OU Worldwide, added: “The OU are proud to contribute towards this project as we believe the insights obtained will be momentous for Milton Keynes.

“This report holds the key to comprehending the important economic role played by ethnically diverse businesses. As a leading employer in Milton Keynes, the OU is keen to support the community and foster a culture of inclusivity.”

OU support is important but MKEBC is seeking other sponsors and supporters of the report from among the city’s business community. Interested parties should email info@mkebc.co.uk or visit mkebc.co.uk for more information.

“This report will provide vital insights, foster discussions and spark initiatives aimed at further economic development,” said Ranjit. “Thanks to the OU, we are making great strides towards our goal.”