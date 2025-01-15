Green light for major new business park as first tenant agrees pre-let deal

DEVELOPERS have received the green light for a new logistics business park on the outskirts of Milton Keynes city centre.

Councillors have granted full planning permission for Greenlight Urban’s scheme at Precedent Drive, Rooksley. Work is under way on the project, which will build three warehouse units of between 51,000 sq ft and 124,000 sq ft. It is expected to create around 300 jobs.

An international greentech manufacturing company has already agreed a pre-let deal on 52,000 sq ft of space and is expected to move in later this year.

Greenlight is a joint venture between real estate investment and asset manager Delancey and property development and investment company Coltham, the development and asset management partner. It acquired the site in 2022.

Mark Enderby, Delancey’s director of development, said: “As we begin construction of Greenlight Milton Keynes, we are delighted to have already secured our first pre-let. This letting demonstrates strong demand for best-in-class warehouse space from international occupiers, and with good interest in the remaining two units, we hope to announce more occupiers soon.”

The units will be targeting the highest BREEAM rating of Outstanding and an EPC rating of A+, offering up to £48,000 of annual energy cost saving. Occupiers will have access to breakout areas from their modern office space with a balcony, cycling facilities and a wellness garden.

“We are passionate about developing this scheme to create fantastic space for occupiers to thrive,” said Coltham’s senior development director Mark Snow. “Being a short walk from the units into the centre of Milton Keynes is an attractive benefit of the location.”

Dan Dawe, director of investment at Delancey, added: “We have recently secured a series of lettings to blue chip businesses across our portfolio who have been attracted by the leading specification, ESG credentials and strategic location of the schemes. Our customers are increasingly demanding high quality, well specified sustainable space but have limited options in our chosen markets.”

Greenlight Milton Keynes is advised by Colliers, Logix Property and Louch Shacklock.

