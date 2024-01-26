Going up in the world: Students stand tall after insight into engineering careers

FACTORY TOURS, hands-on production assembly and demonstrations of control and hydraulic systems have given a real-world insight into a career in engineering for students from 17 schools and academies across Milton Keynes.

More than 240 were the guests of high-access platform manufacturer Niftylift at the company’s annual Women in Engineering event, held at its headquarters in Shenley Wood.

The two-day event aims to inspire a new generation of female engineers and break down the traditional engineering stereotypes as the students explore practical applications of the STEM subjects of science, technology, engineering and maths at a leading manufacturing company.

Niftylift staff hosted a product/mechanical design workshop and a session on the purchasing and supply chain. The company’s female staff also spoke about their particular journeys and experiences within the industry.

The students were joined by Milton Keynes Mayoress Mandy Legg and enjoyed a spectacular view of Milton Keynes from 28 metres up in the HR28 4×4, Niftylift’s tallest machine.

“Niftylift’s Women in Engineering event is more than just a showcase,” said the company’s marketing manager Simon Maher. “It is a crucial step in encouraging a diverse and inclusive future for the engineering industry. By highlighting the discipline’s creative and innovative aspects, Niftylift aims to inspire a new generation of female engineers, ideally to join their growing team.”

For more information about the Women in Engineering event and Niftylift’s ongoing efforts to support STEM education and diversity in engineering, visit www.niftylift.com/women-in- engineering.