Geoffrey Leaver Solicitors amplifies the sound with landmark deal

DANIELLE Austin, Partner at Geoffrey Leaver Solicitors, has advised the Marshall family on the £1.1 billion sale of the audio, tech and design brand Marshall Group to leading private equity firm HSG. The other selling shareholders are Altor Capital, Telia Company and Time for Growth.

The Marshall family (including the Jim Marshall Charity) will retain a significant stake of over 20% of Marshall Group, showing their dedication to the continued success of the iconic Marshall legacy.

Danielle previously advised the Marshall family in 2023 on the multi-million pound sale of Marshall Amplification Plc to Zound Industries resulting in the formation of the Marshall Group.

Danielle comments: “I’m delighted to have been appointed by the Marshall family once again as their lead legal advisor on this cross-border transaction spanning the UK, Sweden and China.

“This is an exciting time for the Marshall Group, which has significantly grown in the last few years since acquiring Marshall Amplification. The collaboration of the Marshall family and HSG, with the Marshall family continuing to sit on the investor board of Marshall Group, will continue the legacy built by ‘The Father of Loud’ Jim Marshall all those years ago.”

Victoria Marshall, who will be retiring as a board member from Marshall Group, comments on working with Geoffrey Leaver Solicitors: “Having an already long-established relationship with Geoffrey Leaver Solicitors it was obvious to us that they were the best firm to advise us.

“Danielle Austin has been the legal powerhouse behind these transactions and advised us in the most professional, articulate and timely manner leaving no stones unturned, allowing for a smooth and seamless conclusion.

“Without her tenacity, diligence and commitment I’m sure the process would not have been as pleasurable as it was. Truly a pleasure to work with and cannot be more highly praised.”

Joanne Marshall Price, who will join the investor board of Marshall Group as well as continuing to be a trustee of the Jim Marshall Charity, says: “This is an exciting time for us as a family and also for the Jim Marshall Charity which was established by my grandfather.

“The charity’s retained interest in Marshall will allow us to continue carrying out our great charitable work in Milton Keynes and beyond for causes that my grandfather was so supportive of and passionate about.”

Danielle adds: “A special thank you to the corporate finance team and tax team at PwC UK, namely Cara Haffey, Jasmine Bennett, Simon de Young and Rob Bulstrode, for their valued support and collaboration with me and the Marshall family during this project”.

Terry Marshall who co-founded the legendary British Marshall brand with his father, comments: “We are now over 60 years into our journey and the pioneering sound of Marshall continues to resonate across the world.

“Together with HSG and our team, we can further build on our history to amplify the love for music and the Marshall brand for decades to come.”

Steve Jia, partner at HSG, says: “Marshall is one of the world’s most iconic brands, firmly rooted in music culture. By building on this legacy, we are convinced that Marshall will strengthen its position as the go-to brand for guitarists and as the most exciting brand for music lovers globally. We are thrilled to partner with the Marshall family and the team at Marshall to write music history.”

This year Geoffrey Leaver Solicitors is celebrating 60 years of providing legal advice to businesses and individuals in Milton Keynes and beyond.

We act for many local large businesses, entrepreneurs and charities and this transaction demonstrates the depth of expertise in our corporate team and the firm’s ability to stand as a “legal powerhouse” in a multi-million pound cross-border transaction.

Managing partner Richard Millard comments: “As we celebrate 60 years in business, we are proud that the firm continues to work closely with many businesses to help them navigate the issues they face. The firm continues to go from strength to strength and we are looking to continue that growth and attract more legal expertise to maintain the service we already offer to clients.”

Geoffrey Leaver Solicitors is the Milton Keynes law firm with national coverage, whose team of experienced and innovative lawyers deliver pragmatic and clear advice while being tenacious in achieving the best possible outcomes for their clients.

We are straight-talking, approachable and passionate when it comes to giving advice to all our clients – from individuals and small businesses to large multi-national corporations, charities and public bodies.

Our experienced company commercial team provides clear, concise advice that is honest and pragmatic.

We provide the advice you need to get the results you want.

geoffreyleaver.com

01908 692769

251 Upper Third Street, Bouverie Square, Central Milton Keynes MK9 1DR

