Future-forward, ‘better business, community-centric: Santander prepares to unveil its new Unity Place HQ

UNITY PLACE, the new UK headquarters of banking giant Santander, is set to open next month.

The building pictured above, next to Milton Keynes Central railway station, has been designed as a state-of-the art co-working office and leisure space for Santander staff and the wider Milton Keynes community.

It houses a restaurant, cafes, street food vendors, retail outlets, event space, a Santander branch and work café open to the public as well as co-working space for local businesses.

Design features with the environment and wellbeing in mind have been incorporated throughout the building from rainwater harvesting, extensive solar panels, use of recycled materials and an exercise track on the roof. The building aspires to become a true hub for the ever-evolving city, said a spokesman.

Unity Place advocates collaborative working. Alongside the new HQ for Santander UK, the venue will house x+why, a flexible workspace provider that supports a community of members who believe that business should be used as a forcefor good. As a B Corp- certified business, it is verified by B Lab to meet exacting standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.

“We are proud to bring Milton Keynes’ newest destination for dining, work and leisure to life,” said the spokesman. “Unity Place is more than a future-forward workplace that propels innovation and inspiration. This sustainably designed building is dedicated to enhancing wellbeing and collaboration as an innovative hub for the community.”

Unity Place will host an Urban Food Market pictured above, giving local street food entrepreneurs a platform to promote their products. It will also be home to the Unity Sky Lounge below, with stunning views and serving food and beverages.

The building will also partner with selected businesses and social enterprises and have a bookable community hall, designed to provide welcoming spaces for community-led events, activities and exhibitions.

“It is also the new home to renowned chefs, local eateries, social enterprises, business ventures, wellness amenities and outstanding conference and event facilities,” the spokesman added. “We cannot wait to welcome our colleagues,business and social partners and members of the public.”

Unity Place will be celebrating the likes of Milton Keynes Pride and many more community-focused events and celebrations throughout the year, as well as big-screening key sports events and momentous occasions.