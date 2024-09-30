Foundations company completes acquisition of four units at business centre

Circle Business Centre in Houghton Regis.

FOUR industrial units at a business park in Bedfordshire have been sold.

Groundworks and foundations specialist Speedeck Foundations, based on the business park, has acquired the freehold warehouse units at Circle Business Centre at Houghton Regis for an undisclosed sum. The units are light industrial hybrid buildings which are part of a development of five within a gated courtyard development.

Commercial property consultancy Kirkby Diamond acted for private investors selling the properties. It was a rare freehold opportunity that was sold in excess of their client’s aspirations, said executive partner and head of industrial and logistics Eamon Kennedy.

“The transaction involved our team acting on behalf of the vendors in negotiating a surrender with the outgoing tenant which then enabled us to sell the property to an owner occupier on a freehold vacant possession basis.

“Opportunities to acquire freehold industrial space as good as this are relatively rare and we were confident that we would be able to secure an excellent deal on behalf of our client.”

Kirkby Diamond has been subsequently asked to advise on another freehold disposal owned by the same investors, which is now under offer. A European engineering company has also instructed the consultancy to dispose of its 17,000 sq ft premises.

