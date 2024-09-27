Food manufacturer unveils plans for £150m investment, creating 500 new jobs

A FOOD manufacturer has unveiled a £150 million investment plan, creating more than 500 new jobs, to mark its 40th anniversary.

Signature Flatbreads, one of the UK’s leading family bakery businesses, was founded by Dr Samir Eid in 1984 and celebrated its 40th anniversary this month.

Main picture: Signature Flatbreads’ joint chief executives Charles and William Eid.

The company was founded in London as Honeytop Speciality Foods by their father Samir Eid in 1984. The business moved to larger premises in Dunstable in 1999. In 2015, after Signature Foods acquired Honeytop Speciality Foods, the business changed its name to Signature Flatbreads as a joint venture between Signature Foods’ parent organisation ARYZTA and the Eid brothers.

The Dunstable-based business, which employs more than 2,000 people, has pioneered making world breads accessible to UK consumers, providing alternatives to traditional loaves.

Signature Flatbreads introduced the UK’s first commercial naan breads and tortillas into British supermarkets in the 1980s and says driving innovation remains core to the company’s success. Under its growing brand Deli Kitchen, it offers a range of breads including Italian-inspired Sliced Focaccia, Greek Flatbreads, Brioche Style Wraps and Persian Flatbreads.

The company supplies to customers in more than 70 countries from its bakeries in the UK and India.

The business, which had a turnover of £200 million last year, is now led by third-generation bakers William and Charles Eid. The 40th anniversary marks the end of an ambitious £100 million investment programme, with plans to invest more than £150 million over the next few years to expand its range of breads and create more than 500 jobs.

Joint chief executive William Eid said: “In 1984, my late father founded our bakery with a mission to introduce a variety of breads from around the world to the UK market and beyond. Our investments are intended to keep our offering relevant as we continue to champion innovation and to support our customers in their own growth plans.”

His brother and joint chief executive Charles added: “Our small family bakery has grown into a market leader, baking over two billion breads each year as we proudly celebrate our 40th year. We now export to more than 70 countries from our bakeries but family values and teamwork remain at the heart of everything we do.”

