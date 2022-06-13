FM group moves to new regional HQ in Luton

FACILITIS management company Churchill Group is to close its offices in Harpenden and relocate to a new office headquarters in Luton, the company has announced.

It has agreed to take 7,650 sq ft of new office space at Capability Green, in Luton. The move is part of Churchill Group’s expansion plans and is expected to create new jobs.

The company runs a group of businesses within the facilities management and compliance industries. Each sector-leading business in the group – cleaning, security, catering and environmental – has its own purpose to improve the environment it delivers in, said group chief executive Joel Briggs.

Churchill Group instructed commercial property consultants Kirkby Diamond to acquire the headquarters premises. Executive partner and head of commercial agency Eamon Kennedy negotiated a lease assignment on the Cedar House premises at Capability Green of the previous interest held by Marriott Hotels.

“The first floor office space at Cedar House meets all of their requirements as they seek to amalgamate their existing premises into one very impressive headquarters,” Mr Kennedy said.

“Cedar House provided the company with a rare opportunity to secure high-quality premises.”

Mr Briggs said: “We have a great workspace for our colleagues in the foreseeable future.”