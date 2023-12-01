Fitness firm wins major leisure centre equipment contract

FITNESS EQUIPMENT provider Dyaco UK has won a contract to install state-of-the-art cardio equipment at 11 Halo Leisure sites in the West Country and Wales.

The work is under way, with installation due to be completed by the end of January.

The cardio machines, including treadmills and stationary bikes, are equipped with the latest technology to provide an and effective workout experience for Halo Fitness members.

“We are thrilled to partner with Halo Leisure and contribute to the transformation of their fitness facilities with our premium cardio equipment,” said national sales manager James Denniston at Dyaco UK’s head office on Wolverton Mill. “We are confident that our collaboration will provide an exceptional fitness experience for Halo members.”

Halo Leisure is a social enterprise and registered charity. Its operations director Jamie Bryant said: “We are passionate about creating healthier communities. Working with Dyaco will allow us to provide the very best experience for our customers. The exciting range of equipment from Dyaco will be enjoyed by our visitors as they work out and wind down and will help us to get more people more active more often in our community venues.”

