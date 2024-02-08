Fitness equipment firm wins contract to supply Unity Place

FITNESS equipment specialist Dyaco UK has agreed a partnership with Unity Place to provide equipment to the Central Milton Keynes workplace hub’s new Wellbeing Suite.

The company, based at Wolverton Mill, is providing cardio and strength equipment including treadmills, spin bikes, stair climbers and weight training stations.

The equipment will be used by city centre employees. The Wellbeing Suite also includes an outdoor terrace with a walking wellness track.

The suite’s manager Daniel Ward said: “The Wellbeing Suite has been a great project to get up and running. The Suite adds another great facility within the Unity Place building and we are very excited to release memberships to the Unity Place patrons.”

The installation of the equipment took place in January. “The speed of service and consultative approach was why we partnered with Dyaco UK and having a local supplier to the building was also a huge plus,” Mr Ward said.

The installation marks Dyaco UK’s commitment to invest in Milton Keynes and the region, said the company’s chief executive officer Europe Dean Jackson. “We are excited to continue working with the Unity Place team,” he added.