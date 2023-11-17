Expanding tech firm completes purchase of telecoms specialist Boxx Communications

BUSINESS technology specialist Focus Group has completed its acquisition of Milton Keynes-based telecoms firm Boxx Communications.

The deal adds to Focus Group’s growing UK-wide presence and brings under its brand a company with which it has worked closely for the past five years.

Boxx’s chief executive Dean Burgin, who founded the business in 2011 with fellow director James Green, is to remain with the combined business.

Mr Burgin pictured left said: “Over the years, our rapport has matured into an important relationship for us and we had no doubt Focus would prove to be an ideal fit for the next stage in our journey. Our valued customers are set to benefit from an exceptional range of technological products and solutions while our dedicated team is looking towards a promising future.”

Focus Group, established in 2003, is a leading provider of essential business technology. The acquisition of Boxx, whose offices are in Central Milton Keynes, is part of the group’s expansion plans across the UK.

Ralph Gilbert pictured right, co-founder and director of Focus Group, said: “When the opportunity arose to acquire Boxx Communications, the decision was an easy one. Beyond their clear commitment to service excellence and an enviable organic growth trajectory, the team at Boxx are quite simply the nicest people in telecoms. Our long-standing relationship and shared vision will no doubt provide the perfect springboard into exciting times together.”

Lawyers at Geoffrey Leaver Solicitors in Milton Keynes acted for Boxx in the negotiations. Lead adviser Danielle Austin pictured below, senior associate solicitor, said: “‘Boxx Communications are well known in the Milton Keynes business community.

“They have an excellent reputation for high levels of customer service across the region, so we were thrilled when Dean and James selected Geoffrey Leaver Solicitors to advise them. It has been a real pleasure and a smooth deal to have been involved with.”

Corporate solicitor Gemma Gurney and employment partner Paula Stuart also worked on the deal.

Focus Group now has a team of more than 900 staff and provides technology solutions to more than 27,000 businesses in telecoms, IT, cyber security, connectivity, mobile and energy sectors.

Mr Green said: “Working with Focus Group for a second time, on what is naturally a huge step for Boxx, has been a genuine pleasure from start to finish. The team on all sides have moved incredibly fast, enabling us to complete the transaction in a way that has minimised impact on day-to-day operations.

“Our brilliant team in Milton Keynes fully intend to continue offering the equilibrium of small company service levels, equipped with big company possibilities.”

Mr Burgin said: “Boxx has been a success by truly connecting with local businesses and their goals. We can now unlock endless possibilities through The Focus Group portfolio.”

