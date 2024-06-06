Expanding eyewear firm finalises deal that secures future of rival brand

GLASSES designer Wolf Eyewear has completed an acquisition that puts it among the UK’s leading independent eyewear suppliers.

The wholesaler, based at Ledburn near Leighton Buzzard, has purchased economy brand White Optics. Both businesses will continue initially under their existing brands.

The deal follows the death of White Optics director David White and the wish of sales director Tim Peterson and operations director Donna Peacock to retire.

Wolf Eyewear chief executive Tom Wolfenden (pictured above) said: “Having worked closely with the White Optics team for some time, we are pleased to have completed this deal which will bring them into the Wolf ‘family’.

“Both companies have an excellent fit in terms of culture and products and joining forces means we can now offer frames to suit every budget. It will also safeguard the future of the White Optics brand and enable them to join us on our growth journey.”

Wolf Eyewear was founded in 2009 by Tom’s father Ian. The company employs 26 staff, produces ranges for children, teens and adults as well as a premium range and sunglasses. It sells its products mainly in the UK but also through distribution outlets in the USA, Italy, Australia and New Zealand.

White Optics, established in 1976, employs 20 staff at Peterlee, County Durham.

The acquisition was backed by debt funding from investment company Frontier Development Capital. Investment director Simon Kelsall said: “The acquisition will bring together two complementary businesses to create one of the UK’s leading eyewear wholesalers. Tom and his team at Wolf Eyewear have their sights firmly set on growth and have already begun to establish distribution channels overseas. It is great to be able to support this deal, which will extend their reach in the UK and make them well positioned for further international expansion.”