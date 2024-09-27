‘Excited to be part of this global movement’: Digital marketing agency achieves B Corp status

DIGITAL marketing agency Red Giraffe has become the first in its sector in Milton Keynes to achieve B Corp status.

The agency, based in Central Milton Keynes, achieved B Corporation certification after an extensive assessment process looking at the company’s standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.

The evaluation looked at the areas of governance, workers, community, environment and customers and saw how Red Giraffe is tackling energy efficiency operations, reduced carbon emissions, waste reduction, diversity and inclusion, community involvement and ethical business practices.

“This milestone is significant for us,” said managing director Joe Gilbert (pictured above, middle right). “We have always taken environmental and social responsibility seriously and it is deeply embedded in our values as an agency.

“Red Giraffe is a ‘people and planet before profit’ agency and will always prioritise our customers, staff and wider community before anything else. This ethos runs at the core of our agency culture, from daily company operations right through to our supply chain.”

The company, founded in 2015, joins more than 7,000 B Corp-certified businesses around the world, including Ben & Jerry’s, The Body Shop, Gousto, the Jamie Oliver Group, Innocent Drinks and The Guardian Media Group.

“It highlights our agency’s commitment to greater transparency and accountability while using the power of marketing for a positive impact,” Joe said. “We are excited to be part of this global movement and contribute to a future where businesses are a force for good driving much-needed change for society.”