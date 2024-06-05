Ex-England striker joins finance firm as real estate director

FORMER England striker Andrew Johnson has joined the Milton Keynes-based Approved Finance Group as its director of real estate finance.

Having played for Crystal Palace, Fulham, Everton and Birmingham City, since retiring he has developed his business career and is head of sport and entertainment at Band Advisory Group, an accounting and advice firm specialising in the creative sector. He is also an investor in the Stelaris Group.

Approved Finance Group founder Rory Dunn (pictured above with Andrew Johnson) described his arrival as a “key advancement” for the business. “With his experience and proven success in the property space, we are confident that his joining will be pivotal in driving our future expansion,” he added.

“Andrew’s dedication to excellence and his ability to navigate complex financial landscapes make him an ideal fit for our team. We cannot wait to leverage his insights and experience to enhance our service offerings and achieve our ambitious growth targets.”

Having played top-level football over a 19-year career, Andrew remains involved in sport as an ambassador for Crystal Palace and as director of football at AFC Croydon Athletic. On his transition to the boardroom, he said: “I am eager to contribute to a motivated young business, making waves in the financial services space. The company’s innovative approach and commitment to excellence is inspiring.

“I am deeply committed to driving positive change in both the business and sporting worlds, ensuring that communities thrive as a result. Throughout my career, I have seen firsthand how sports can unite and uplift communities and I believe the same principles apply to business. By fostering strong relationships and pursuing innovative financial solutions, we can create opportunities that benefit not just our clients but local economies too.”